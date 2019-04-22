Caring Kayley makes short work of long hair

ELEVEN-year-old Kayley Bencke has donated 40cm of her hair to be made into wigs for sick children.

Kayley has donated to Hair with Heart, a national hair-donation campaign managed by children’s charity Variety NSW.

“My mum told me about it,” Kayley says. “She explained all the things Variety does for kids and I wanted to help.

“Hair isn’t important to me, but it is to others. That’s why I use my hair to make wigs for kids who have lost their hair because of a medical condition.”

Kayley, who’s in year 6 at Farrer Primary School, also donated 60cm of her hair in 2015 and says she’s glad to be able to do it again.

“I know how happy it makes children with alopecia to get wigs and I love making others happy,” she says.

“I’m surprised it took four years for my hair to grow. It grows really fast and I don’t get it cut.”

Donated hair needs to be at least 35.5cm to make a wig and each one costs families up to $6000, so Kayley is also raising money to help.

She says each wig lasts one to two years, so families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on wigs.

“I would really like to reach my fundraising goal of $3000, which is half the cost of a wig. I’ve raised $1272.15 so far,” she says.

“Last year I raised more than $2100.

“Getting my hair cut for a wig makes me feel happy that I’m helping other kids.

“If I needed one, I would definitely wear a wig. I think it would make me feel better, especially if I was sick.”

Kayley says she prefers having short hair, because she doesn’t have to brush it for as long.

“My family are all very proud of me. I can’t wait to do it again when my hair gets long enough,” she says. “Maybe in another four years.”

To help Kayley reach her goal, donate at hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/kayley-donates-again