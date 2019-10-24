Cavalry’s pitch gets Canberra women playing nationally

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Cavalry are one of four teams who have been granted a license to participate in the inaugural Women’s Australian Baseball League.



The Adelaide Giants, Baseball Victoria and Brisbane Bandits will join the Cavalry as the other successful bids, in the lead up to the official launch of the league in 2021, but exhibition games set to take place within the next 12 months to trial the rules.

Cavalry director Daniel Amodio says: “This is a huge milestone for the women baseballers in Canberra and throughout Australia.”