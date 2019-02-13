Centre of prestige and history in inner-south

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with experts from the prestigious, inner-south centres of Kingston and Manuka…

THE prestigious, inner-south centres of Kingston and Manuka are rich in the history and early days of Canberra.

Kingston, named after Charles Cameron Kingston, the former Premier of SA and minister in the first Australian Commonwealth government, is one of the oldest and most densely populated suburbs.

It has undergone enormous transformation over the years and now features a blend of high-rise units, boutique shops and cafes.

Adjacent to Kingston is Manuka, which was originally named after Manuka Circle, the street that forms the northern boundary of the precinct.

Manuka Circle was on Walter Burley Griffin’s initial plan for Canberra and the NZ tea tree “Leptospermum scoparium” inspired its name.

When Griffin drew up his plans in 1912, there was still some optimism that NZ might join the Federation of Australia.

On December 12, 1925, the first business lease was let, making it one of Canberra’s oldest shopping precincts, which today is alive with vibrant restaurants, cafes and bars and a raft of professional services.

Tradition rules jewellery creations

AFTER 25 years in Manuka, the family-owned business Creations Jewellers now has the largest jewellery workshop in Canberra, according to manager and family member Natalie Alegria.

With five on-site jewellers and a diamond setter, Creations Jewellers specialises in designing new jewellery and remodelling existing jewellery.

Natalie says this sometimes means combining numerous pieces to convert customers’ jewellery into a new design that better reflects their taste and lifestyle.

She says it’s all about making a piece that will stand the test of time so it can be passed on for generations.

“At Creations, we prefer the traditional method of hand making rather than opting for computer-aided design and casting,” she says.

“We believe that the traditional methods of crafting jewellery result in a quality piece of jewellery – a one-off, bespoke piece. When we can, we like to recycle the customers’ metal and stones.

“Many of our clients at Creations also come into the shop via our strong Instagram and Facebook presence.

“It gives them the opportunity to gain some insight and inspiration into all the possibilities of what can be created for them.”

Aside from the workshop, Natalie says Creations has a retail space brimming with many of their pieces designed and made in their workshop.

It’s there where customers can see South Sea pearls, Australian coloured diamonds and coloured gemstones featured in their jewellery.

“We also have a large range of unique, handmade engagement rings for the discerning couples that prefer one off, handmade designs,” she says.

“[They’re] something different from what you may find in the chain stores.”

Creations Jewellers, Shop 5, Style Arcade, Franklin Street, Manuka. Call 6295 1763, email enquiries@creationsjewellers.com.au or visit creationsjewellers.com.au

Revelation in store for hair and beauty

SARAH and her husband Giovanni Marchetti opened Revelation Hair and Beauty in Manuka four years ago to offer the community a one-stop hair and beauty shop at affordable prices.

Between Sarah, Giovanni and staffer Emily, Revelation Hair and Beauty delivers all barber and hairdressing services such as colouring, foils, styling, cuts and blow-drys.

And when it comes to hair Sarah, who has been working as a hairdresser for almost 22 years, loves using the brand DNA Organics for hair-care, which she says uses organic ingredients, isn’t tested on animals and is 100 per cent Australian-owned.

On the beauty side, there are services such as face and body waxing, manicures, pedicures, facials, spray tanning and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.

“We always have 20 per cent off beauty services and we have a product-of-the-month as well,” Sarah says.

“And we do make-up on request.”

As a Plexus ambassador, Revelation Hair and Beauty uses Plexus products for in-store skin care.

“Plexus is gut health, nutrition, weight loss, natural mood stabilisers, pain management, skin care and so much more,” Sarah says.

“Plexus is health and happiness. All natural, all plant based.”

Sarah came across Plexus when she was trying to overcome her own gut issues and now her whole family uses it and she’s seen massive results.

For people interested in Plexus, Sarah has a health and wellbeing room for consultations.

Revelation Hair and Beauty, Shop 10, Palmerston Lane, Manuka. Call 6295 8695 or visit Revelation Hair and Beauty on Facebook

Expert legal advice on property matters

PROPERTY impacts everyone, says Susan Proctor, which is why she established the specialist property practice law firm, Proctor Legal in 2017.

“I wanted to build a specialist boutique property firm based on my significant expertise and experience in property matters,” she says.

Having practised exclusively as a commercial property lawyer for more than 20 years, Susan says she’s a specialist in ACT property matters.

She’s also a NSW Law Society Accredited Specialist in Property Law.

“Property impacts everyone, be it a home, investment, business premises or commercial enterprise,” she says.

“The complexities that can arise need to be communicated and addressed in an effective and pragmatic fashion, which is what I do.”

Although some property matters will become more automated into the immediate future, Susan says there will always be a need for specialists to work through the ever-changing legislation and case law to identify and communicate effective and practical solutions to the complex and out of the ordinary issues that commonly arise.

“I continually enhance my skill set by understanding the current trends in the marketplace,” she says.

“I challenge both my own views and traditional views when necessary to provide innovative and appropriate legal solutions for my clients.

“My clients get a personal, focused and experienced response to their property issues.”

Proctor Legal, Unit 2, 35 Murray Crescent, Manuka. Call 5104 0750, email susan@proctorlegal.com.au or visit proctorlegal.com.au

Pharmacists wake sleeping issues

SINCE Capital Chemist Kingston moved into a new and bigger space last year, it’s now able to provide its services to more people, says managing partner Sandra Ferrington.

Located on Jardine Street in Green Square, Capital Chemist Kingston has three consultation rooms which, Sandra says, means there’s more space and availability for services such as sleep apnoea consultations and whooping cough and influenza vaccinations.

“We have sleep apnoea tests you can do in the comfort of your own home,” she says.

“They take the monitor home overnight and bring it back and then we’re able to send it off to a doctor for analysis.”

Sleep problems are not always obvious, and Sandra says a lot of people wouldn’t know they have it.

“Often people put it down to children or being too busy,” she says.

“It’s a good test for people who are constantly tired. Having the test can show people that there’s an obstructive sleep apnoea.

“If that goes untreated it can cause other health problems. It’s important to know.”

On top of the extra rooms, Capital Chemist Kingston also has more pharmacists ready to serve customers and answer any questions about medication and their health.

And for businesses, Sandra says they can do drug and alcohol tests, general health checks, hearing tests and lung function tests.

Capital Chemist Kingston, 62 Jardine Street, Green Square, Kingston. Call 6295 9146 or visit capitalchemist.com.au

Couple love meeting customers’ needs

LAST year Prohibition: The Bottle Shop moved into a bigger location on Eastlake Parade so it could fit more local wines, craft beers and premium spirits, says Michelle Cains who owns it with her husband Paul.

“We wanted to better meet our customers’ needs,” Michelle says.

“We had a great range before but people couldn’t see it easily.”

Prohibition: The Bottle Shop has a following for alcohol that’s quirky and Michelle says they pride themselves on sourcing unusual and uncommon items. At the moment, she says Japanese whiskey has been huge.

“We also strive to have a good range of local wines, beers and spirits to support the local wine makers, brewers and distillers of the region,” she says.

Across the street is Kingston Corner Store, which was recently opened by Michelle and Paul after local demand for a convenience store.

Their two young children also inspired the couple to open up a second independent, family-owned business.

“We want our kids to grow up and watch us working hard to meet our community’s needs,” she says.

At Kingston Corner Store Michelle says they go beyond all the essentials.

“We have Pialligo Estate small goods, we have locally produced jams, we stock a range of gourmet biscuits and a range of interesting cheeses just hit the store.

“[But] we’re always looking to expand the range and meet people’s tastes and budgets.”

Prohibition: The Bottle Shop, 148 Eastlake Parade, call 6295 0864. Kingston Corner Store, 6/81 Giles Street, call 6262 8102.

Handcraft and platinum specialists

CLOVER Jewellery has an on-site jeweller and designer so anyone looking for something uniquely beautiful can have it tailor-made, says jeweller James Oh.

Clover Jewellery is a family-run business that has been in Canberra for more than three years after it was in Japan for more than 25 years.

“We provide a range of high-end and unique handmade jewellery as well as fancy and beautiful silver jewellery,” James says.

“We have lots of samples for customers to try or they can bring in their own design and we can make it on-site by our fully qualified jeweller. We have wedding rings and engagement rings for customers to try on, too.

“We are a handcraft and platinum specialist and we offer a laser-engraving and laser-soldering service, you can put a message in the ring along with a birthstone. It makes it very special and one of a kind.”

Based in Manuka, Clover Jewellery makes custom and unique pieces and also offers a free quote for its design services.

Clover Jewellery, 16 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Call 6295 8545, email clover.j@hotmail.com or visit @cloverjewellerycanberra on Facebook.

Gail’s business plans help ride instability

WITH a federal election and NSW election this year, and an ACT election next year, Gail Freeman of Gail Freeman & Co says it’s time for businesses to be prepared to survive political instability.

“When there’s instability in parliament people tend not to spend in Canberra,” Gail says.

With the start of a new calendar year, Gail says it’s a great time for businesses to start organising their budget for the next financial year.

“For a lot of businesses, the last few weeks have been very unstable,” she says.

“And although many had a good couple of months for Christmas, it didn’t compensate for the instability from the previous few months in terms of their figures.

“So it’s time to look at your business statistics and work out what you can do going forward so you can ride these times of political instability.”

Gail predicts the next few years are likely to be lumpy for businesses, which is why she says Gail Freeman & Co offers services to help with business planning, strategic planning, budgeting, cash flows and “waste” reduction.

But “waste” doesn’t necessarily mean rubbish and Gail says it could be as simple as having something in the wrong spot, which might affect productivity.

“I like to visit the business so I can see how it’s working and then sit down with the principle and talk about the best and most cost effective way forward,” she says.

Gail Freeman & Co, 9/71 Leichhardt Street, Kingston. Call 6295 2844, email info@gailfreeman.com.au or visit gailfreeman.com.au