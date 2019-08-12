Child disappears on his way to the skatepark

TWELVE-year-old Jay West was on his way to the Gungahlin skate park yesterday (August 11) and hasn’t been seen since.

Jay West was last seen at the Gungahlin bus interchange yesterday (August 11).

Jay, who was wearing a dark blue Adidas hooded jumper with white stripes and light blue jeans, was last seen at the Gungahlin bus interchange at about 4.30pm.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 130cm (4’5”) tall and of medium build.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate him.

Anyone who has seen Jay or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. 

