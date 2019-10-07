Chronic traffic delays around Marulan smash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TRAFFIC continues to be delayed for kilometres on both sides of the Hume Highway at Marulan late this afternoon (October 7) as post-holiday congestion is confined to single lane north and south.

By late afternoon drivers were enduring delays of around two hours, however one woman told “CityNews” she had been stuck for four hours in the queues.

Emergency services and police remain at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash that occurred around midday.

Police have been told a Hyundai sedan and a Toyota Corolla were travelling south when they collided and crashed into trees on the median strip.

The male driver of the Hyundai suffered serious leg injuries and the male and female passengers suffered minor injuries.

A female passenger of the Toyota suffered serious head injuries. They were all transported to Goulburn Hospital for treatment.

The male driver of the Toyota did not sustain any physical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing.

Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com before travelling due to delays.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.