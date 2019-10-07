Chronic traffic delays around Marulan smash

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Traffic queuing heading south towards Marulan accident scene. Photo: Kate Meikle

TRAFFIC continues to be delayed for kilometres on both sides of the Hume Highway at Marulan late this afternoon (October 7) as post-holiday congestion is confined to single lane north and south.

By late afternoon drivers were enduring delays of around two hours, however one woman told “CityNews” she had been stuck for four hours in the queues.

Emergency services and police remain at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash that occurred around midday.

Police have been told a Hyundai sedan and a Toyota Corolla were travelling south when they collided and crashed into trees on the median strip.

The male driver of the Hyundai suffered serious leg injuries and the male and female passengers suffered minor injuries.

A female passenger of the Toyota suffered serious head injuries. They were all transported to Goulburn Hospital for treatment.

The male driver of the Toyota did not sustain any physical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing.

Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com before travelling due to delays.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTwo men face kidnapping charges
Next articleTrepidation misplaced as song cycle triumphs
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply