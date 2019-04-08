City gateway plan gets the green light

AN amendment to the National Capital Plan to facilitate the implementation of the City and Gateway Urban Design Framework for Canberra has been approved.

Minister Sussan Ley.

The Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories Sussan Ley said an amendment to the plan was required to give legal effect to key principles of the framework,
developed collaboratively between the NCA and ACT government and finalised in 2018.

“The changes to the National Capital Plan introduce detailed planning and design requirements that will lead to high-quality outcomes in building and landscape design for development flanking the Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue,” Ms Ley said.

“In January 2019, National Capital Plan Draft Amendment 91 – City and Gateway Urban Design Provisions (DA91) was released by the NCA for public consultation. The NCA received strong community feedback with over 60 comments submitted in response to the Draft Amendment.”

Senator for the ACT, Zed Seselja, said as a result of the public comments received and ongoing discussion with stakeholders, the NCA made a number of key changes.

“In response to community concerns about the future of open space, there will be no changes to existing arrangements at Southwell Park, with the proposed height limit of 18 metres for community facilities being removed from the final amendment,” Senator Seselja said.

“Permitted building heights for sites on the western side of the Federal Highway between the Barton Highway and Flemington Road have been varied from 12 metres, to a mix of 12 metres on parts of the site closest to the highway and 18 metres to the rear of sites to retain the symmetrical design of the framework and to provide opportunity for innovative developments in the future at the rear of the land.

“Based on community feedback, new clauses have been added requiring that development adjacent to Sullivans Creek assist in enhancing the creek and environmental values, improve ecological connectivity and wildlife, integrate Aboriginal and culture into its design, and provide public access.

“Clauses have also been added to the amendment to enhance requirements concerning how building and landscape design contribute to microclimate and sun penetration.

“The provisions relating to the role of the Design Review Panel have been redrafted to strengthen and clarify the role of the panel.”

