Civic hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN landed on the bonnet of a vehicle before flying off onto the ground when she was struck while crossing the road in Civic on Friday afternoon (October 18).

The blue vehicle was driving at a low speed when it hit the woman, who was crossing Coranderrk Street at the intersection of Constitution Avenue at about 3.10pm.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without stopping to exchange details or provide assistance to the injured woman and continued northbound on Coranderrk Street.

The woman was transported to hospital and later cleared of serious injury.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6451588. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAt the Pink Ribbon Day high tea, Barton
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply