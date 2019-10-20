Civic hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN landed on the bonnet of a vehicle before flying off onto the ground when she was struck while crossing the road in Civic on Friday afternoon (October 18).

The blue vehicle was driving at a low speed when it hit the woman, who was crossing Coranderrk Street at the intersection of Constitution Avenue at about 3.10pm.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without stopping to exchange details or provide assistance to the injured woman and continued northbound on Coranderrk Street.

The woman was transported to hospital and later cleared of serious injury.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6451588.