Civic pedestrians take big road risks

IN the space of an hour police issued almost 60 cautions to pedestrians and cyclists for committing an offence at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Alinga Street in Civic. 

Forty-nine cautions went to pedestrians who did not comply with pedestrian crossing lights, seven cautions went to cyclists not wearing helmets and two went to cyclists going through red lights.

Chief police officer Ray Johnson said the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Alinga Street was targeted as it is statistically the highest area for vehicle collisions with pedestrians in the ACT.

“The behaviour we observed is very dangerous and totally unnecessary,” he said.

“It should be obvious to everyone that crossing against the lights could have fatal consequences.

“If the pedestrian lights show a red light and the pedestrian has not already started crossing the intersection or road, the pedestrian must not start to cross until the pedestrian lights change to green.”

Mr Johnson said it’s an offence to enter a pedestrian crossing against a red light with a fine of $151.

