Civic restaurant caught dumping waste

A RESTAURANT in Garema Place was fined almost $900 after it was caught pouring oil and grease into a storm water drain, according to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

Now, the EPA is warning food businesses not to dump waste into storm water drains.

Narelle Sargent of the EPA says pouring oil and grease down storm water drains pollutes waterways and results in dying fish, algae overgrowth and unsafe swimming conditions in creeks, lakes and rivers.

“The only thing that should be going down storm water drains is storm water,” Mrs Sargent says.

People can report polluters to the EPA via Access Canberra on 13 22 81