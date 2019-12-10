Close call for crew when tree crushes fire truck

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT was a close call for crew members of the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) who were way from their truck when a tree came down on it. 

The tree damaged the truck when crew were working nearby at the North Black Range fire near Braidwood, NSW.

ACT ESA say no one was injured and support is being provided to the crew.

The vehicle will be assessed, repaired and returned to the fire front as soon as possible.

ACT ESA say this is a timely reminder for the community to be mindful of the dangers of falling trees when travelling in or around fire affected areas.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDuffy man arrested in child exploitation crack down
Next articleCooma escapee found hidden between mattresses
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply