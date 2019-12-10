Close call for crew when tree crushes fire truck

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT was a close call for crew members of the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) who were way from their truck when a tree came down on it.

The tree damaged the truck when crew were working nearby at the North Black Range fire near Braidwood, NSW.

ACT ESA say no one was injured and support is being provided to the crew.

The vehicle will be assessed, repaired and returned to the fire front as soon as possible.

ACT ESA say this is a timely reminder for the community to be mindful of the dangers of falling trees when travelling in or around fire affected areas.