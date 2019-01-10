A WOMAN was rescued by firefighters this afternoon (January 10) following a single car crash in Lyneham. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools on Randwick Street near the Barton Highway just after 5.30pm to free the […]
Coe slams ACT Labor for Canberra’s expensive rental market
CANBERRA is now the most expensive city for renting a house, according to the “Domain Rental Report” for the December quarter, and Opposition Leader Alistair Coe is blaming it on ACT Labor.
“Labor has created an expensive housing market due to its aggressive rates and land tax regime,” Mr Coe says.
Canberrans are now paying the highest price, $560 a week, after the median Sydney rental price dropped 1.8 per cent to $540.
“For many, $560 a week may mean skipping meals or turning off the cooling just to keep a roof over their head,” Mr Coe says.
After Canberra and Sydney the third most expensive Australian city to rent in is Darwin followed by Melbourne and then Hobart.
