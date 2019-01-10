Coe slams ACT Labor for Canberra’s expensive rental market

CANBERRA is now the most expensive city for renting a house, according to the “Domain Rental Report” for the December quarter, and Opposition Leader Alistair Coe is blaming it on ACT Labor.

“Labor has created an expensive housing market due to its aggressive rates and land tax regime,” Mr Coe says.

Canberrans are now paying the highest price, $560 a week, after the median Sydney rental price dropped 1.8 per cent to $540.

“For many, $560 a week may mean skipping meals or turning off the cooling just to keep a roof over their head,” Mr Coe says.

After Canberra and Sydney the third most expensive Australian city to rent in is Darwin followed by Melbourne and then Hobart.