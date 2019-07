Share Canberra's trusted news:

EXCAVATORS were found on fire early this morning (July 29) at a construction site in Civic.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Allara Street, near City Walk, at about 12.30am where they battled the blaze, which is now extinguished.

Smoke from the fire activated a fire alarm in an adjacent building and, at the time, nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The incident has been handed over to police for investigation.