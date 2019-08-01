Controlled burns cause smoke across the ACT

TWO hazard reduction burns, one in Tharwa and another in Marjura, is producing smoke across parts of Canberra today (August 1). 

Firefighters and ACT Parks and Conservation Service are conducting the burns, with a 4.99 hectare burn in the Tharwa Recreation Area, between the Murrumbidgee River and Naas Road, and sections of a 95.1 hectare burn in grasslands between Pialligo Avenue and Oaks Estate Road in Majura.

ACT ESA says experienced firefighters are conducting and overseeing the burning operations.

Fire tankers and support vehicles will remain onsite for the duration of the burn, departing once the burn area has been deemed safe.

