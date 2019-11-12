Cool ideas to get through the hot summer

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH the Bureau of Meteorology predicting above-average daytime temperatures across most of the country this summer, it’s never been a better time to ensure the home is ready to beat the heat.

BOM also says that between December and February, nights will be warmer than average, too.

To help Canberrans get through these increasingly warmer temperatures, “CityNews” speaks to businesses with a dedication to keeping their customers cool.

Insulated blinds are key for a cool home

BLINDS and curtains that provide insulation are ideal for keeping homes cool this summer, says BMAC Window Furnishings owner Ben McCallum.

“People tend to think that the best way to insulate is by using blackout curtains but there are so many great products available,” says Ben, who started BMAC Window Furnishings with his wife Allana seven years ago from a home office, which has since grown to a showroom in Queanbeyan with 10 staff.

“As well as curtains, honeycomb blinds do a great job, with hexagonal shaped cells that hold air in the pockets, keeping homes cool in summer, warm in winter and reducing energy bills [too].

“Verosol silverscreen blinds are [also] popular because the metallic fabric offers effective heat control [and] they’re translucent so people can still enjoy their outlook.”

Ben also recommends external awnings for added cooling in the summer.

“Rather than canvas, which tends to ‘sweat’, we suggest Vistaweave, which allows the area to breathe and circulate air, as well as providing heat reduction,” he says.

“Folding arm awnings extend the outdoor living space and can be used over an outdoor area for shade when needed.”

Automation of blinds has been in high demand, too, according to Ben, who loves the Somfy smartphone application, which allows users to set timers and even close blinds from their phone while they’re away or at work.

But BMAC Window Furnishings doesn’t just offer window treatments for the home, it also caters for commercial buildings, hospitals, schools, government buildings, new apartment complexes and residential properties.

BMAC Window Furnishings, 1/5 Penney Place, Queanbeyan East. Call 6285 1717, email info@bmacwindowfurnishings.com.au or visit bmacwindowfurnishings.com.au

System with 'double' the heat protection benefits

WITH summers getting hotter, Solace Creations’ owner Karen Porter recommends keeping the heat out with TwinGlaze, an easy-to-fit, cost effective and efficient way to get the benefits of double glazing.

“Sorting out the windows [with TwinGlaze, a retrofit system that can be easily fitted into existing window frames] is an insurance policy for keeping the family cool,” Karen says

“It’s quick and easy to install, with no mess, and perfect for houses less than 20 years old.”

Karen says proper insulation is more effective than just blasting the air con, but people tend to forget about insulating their windows and doors.

“Excessive use of air con is no good for the environment but with double glazing you won’t need to use it as much,” she says.

“TwinGlaze cuts down on the loss of cool air inside and in turn saves you money, while giving you a more comfortable house in the summer.”

By insulating the whole building, the home will be warm in winter, cool in summer, quiet and with no draughts, says Karen.

“If homes have a particularly brutal west side, the TwinGlaze glass can also reflect the heat back out, which keeps the home cool,” she says.

“The bonus is that your energy bills will be low and the planet will benefit – as well as your bank account.”

Call TwinGlaze on 6190 1011 or email canberra@twinglaze.com.au

Roz closes the curtain on heat

WITH summer on its way, the most energy efficient method of staying cool indoors is to ensure windows are insulated with curtains, say Roz and Lew Rebbeck, the owners of Alexanders Furnishings.

“Curtains are the best way to keep summer heat out but they need to be close fitting to the window to prevent loss of internal temperature,” Roz says.

Roz and Lew recommend “EVO”, a curtain heading system which they say is highly effective at preventing loss of heat or cooling, whatever the time of year.

“You can choose any fabric that suits your home, as the key is the EVO tracking system,” Roz says.

“It creates a track close to the window which helps keep warm or cool air inside and allows for a smaller stack when open.

Roz says EVO has developed new track sections that incorporate a sleek and “invisible” pelmet system, which means there’s no need to install a traditional bulky timber pelmet over the top of the curtains.

“Using this system means you don’t have to spend as much on cooling bills, so it works out cheaper in the long run,” she says.

“It can also be used as curtains with sheers behind for added privacy.”

Alexanders Furnishings, which has been in business for more than 50 years, also offers blinds and can custom-make roller blinds, roman blinds, bonded fabric blinds, honeycomb blinds, venetian blinds and sunscreen roller blinds, says Roz.

And, she says they have accessories, too, and offer a free measure and quote.

Alexanders Furnishings, Shop 5, Paul’s Centre, Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip. Call 6281 1611.

Duncan's has many options to stay cool

DUNCAN’S Plumbing offers a full range of heating and cooling options, with reverse cycle air conditioning a specialty and ideal for Canberra’s climate, says owner Jason Duncan.

“We will supply and fit the correct-sized unit for the application, supply precast bases and supports, and take care of all drainage and electrical connections,” he says.

“We can also install evaporative cooling and only use the best quality products with excellent after sales service.”

To ensure your evaporative cooler is operating at its best, Duncan’s Plumbing and the coolers’ manufacturers recommend a service every year on standard evaporative coolers.

“During winter, your evaporative cooler has been sitting idle for at least six months since the last time you probably used or thought of it,” he says.

“The system needs a little TLC to bring it back to life and to ensure it keeps doing what it is designed to do, which is of course keeping you and your family cool.”

Duncan’s Plumbing is licensed for both the ACT and NSW, and its tradesmen in the field are in constant contact via mobile and an internet-based SMS service, providing flexible, reliable assistance.

“Our maintenance services include all plumbing and drainage,” he says.

“We also install all manner of appliances (gas, electrical, tapware, hot water systems, toilets and more), perform backflow prevention testing, service thermostatic mixing valves, and certify, fix, install and repair all gas units.”

Duncan’s Plumbing, 1/9 Page Place, Page. Call 6254 5678, email office@duncansplumbing.com.au or visit duncansplumbing.com.au