Cooleman Court leads recyclers in a ‘big’ way

Sustainability Minister Shane Rattenbury presented an award to Cooleman Court centre manager Irini Daglis at the Actsmart Business Expo.

BY the end of this year Cooleman Court in Weston will be diverting 90 per cent of the centre’s waste from landfill, says centre manager Irini Daglis.

The centre was recognised for its recycling efforts earlier this year when it was labelled the “biggest recycler” in the ACT after winning the “Champion of Champions” award at the ACT government’s Actsmart business awards in May. 

Ms Irini says the centre diverts more than 88 per cent of its waste from landfill, with more than 60 tonnes a month recycled across organics, cardboard and mixed recycling categories, which is double what the centre was recycling in 2017 (44 per cent).

A proud Ms Irini was presented an awarded by Sustainability Minister Shane Rattenbury when she spoke about the centre’s recycling outcomes at the recent Actsmart business Expo. 

