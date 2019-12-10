Cooma escapee found hidden between mattresses

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN who escaped police custody in Cooma last week was found almost a week later hidden between two mattresses.

Police launched a public appeal to find the man, Leigh Campbell, 35, after he fled from Cooma Local Court during a court appearance at about 11.15am on Wednesday (December 4).

Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Cooma at about 1pm yesterday, where the wanted man was found in a bedroom hiding between two mattresses.

He was arrested and taken to Cooma Police Station, where he was charged with escaping lawful custody and two outstanding warrants.

The man will face charges at Queanbeyan Local Court.