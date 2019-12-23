Cops seek witnesses to car park ‘incident’

Ian Meikle
POLICE are looking for witnesses to something they obliquely describe as an “incident” in an unnamed Belconnen car park on Sunday, December 15.

They say the “incident” occurred about 12.30pm and is believed to involve a motorbike rider and the driver of a silver Mazda sedan.

Police have spoken to some witnesses, however would like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the incident and/or anyone who filmed it.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the website crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be given anonymously.

