Countback results: A success for Deepak

DEEPAK-Raj Gupta is expected to be officially elected to the ACT Legislative Assembly tomorrow (July 23) after the countback result was released today, according to ACT electoral commissioner Damian Cantwell.
Mr Cantwell says the ACT Labor candidate for Yerrabi, Mr Gupta received a majority of preferences after Mr Fitzharris’ votes were distributed by computer count this afternoon.
Mr Fitzharris’ vacancy was unsuccessfully contested by David Pollard (Ungrouped), Justin States (Canberra Liberals), Paul Gabriel (Sustainable Australia), Tim Bohm (Like Canberra) and Veronica Wensing (The Greens).