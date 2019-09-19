Crane topples into truck on work site

ALL building activity on a work site in Forrest has stopped after a crane overturned onto a truck today (September 19).
WorkSafe issued a non-disturbance notice after the small crane, a telehandler, overturned when it was lifting a load from a large truck at about 12pm.
No one was injured but WorkSafe ACT inspectors attended the site to gather evidence and conduct interviews with relevant personnel. The investigation will include examination of the site’s safety procedures, whether workers were inducted into those procedures and whether the procedures were followed.