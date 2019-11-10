News Crash causes ‘significant’ delays in Fyshwick By CityNews - November 11, 2019 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A CRASH at the the intersection of Dalby Street and Canberra Avenue in Fyshwick has caused significant delays to traffic in the area, according to the ACT ESA. The agency is urging road users to avoid the area. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)