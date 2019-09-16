Crash kills man on remote road near Queanbeyan

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was found dead on a remote road south east of Queanbeyan after a single-car crash overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 6.40am at Primrose Valley, 40km south east of Queanbeyan, where a sedan had been located on its side.

Police located a man inside the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Officers from the Monaro Police Area Command will continue to investigate the incident and prepare a brief for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.