Criminal law leader appointed senior counsel

A LEADER in the area of criminal law has been appointed senior counsel for the ACT.

Shane Drumgold, a University of Canberra graduate and former prosecutor and public defence lawyer in the Solomon Islands for almost 20 years, was appointed the position by ACT Bar Association president Steven Whybrow today (October 24).

In 2004 Mr Drumgold was awarded a Churchill Fellowship to study indigenous incarceration rates in the US, Canada and New Zealand and maintains a strong commitment to addressing the issue of rising indigenous incarceration rates in this country.

Mr Dumgold has appeared as counsel in more than 100 trials including as lead counsel in many of the most serious and significant prosecutions in the territory in recent years including “R v Al Hazri”, “R v Vojneski” and “R v Rappel”.

Currently, Mr Drumgold is the director of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ACT) and brings more than 16 years of experience from the DPP.

“After a wide ranging consultation process, I am delighted to announce Shane Drumgold’s appointment as senior counsel,” says Mr Whybrow.