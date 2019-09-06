Curtains drawn on Barilaro window company failure

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MYSTERY surrounds the sudden closure of Queanbeyan window frame and door manufacturer Ryleho after its administrator declined to answer questions about the company’s demise or the number of job losses.

After 33 years in business, Ryleho, said to be the leading manufacturer of timber windows and doors in the Canberra region, went into voluntary administration on August 27.

Leading Canberra liquidator Frank Lo Pilato, managing partner of accounting firm RSM, confirmed he was handling the company’s administration but refused to take further questions. “CityNews” has been told of job losses and significant debts.

Visitors to its website, ryleho.com.au, are met with the placeholder message: “Ryleho has entered into voluntary administration”.

A call to the company was unanswered.

A week-old Google review from “Wishful Thinker” says: “Can’t comment on door as still waiting for it to be installed after paying everything upfront.

“Quite concerned that I can’t reach the factory by phone as no one ever answers the phone and I don’t want to leave lots of messages. Worried that my money is gone and I have no door to show for it. Argh!”

Located at 78-82 High Street, Queanbeyan, the company was started in 1986 by Queanbeyan builder Domenico Barilaro. In later years Ryleho was expanded by his son John and wife Deanna.

John Barilaro has been the local member for Monaro since March, 2011 rising to deputy NSW premier and leader of the state National Party. He has not worked in the business since entering politics and there is no suggestion he has had any role in the company’s predicament.

More than three years ago John’s brother Tony took over the role of managing director. Tony had 27 years in customer service and senior management in the property industry and government.

In late 2016, the Master Builders Association magazine “Building News” reported that: “Ryleho’s new owner, Tony Barilaro, has a passion for great customer service and making things happen. He looks forward to building strong relationships with customers and industry clients in the Canberra-Queanbeyan region and helping them realise their housing visions and goals.”

The company designed and manufactured all its windows and doors on-site.

“Since forming in 1986, it has doubled in size and recently completed its third rotation of machinery upgrade, enabling Ryleho to increase production capabilities and provide further employment opportunities,” “Building News” says.

“Ryleho is constantly reinventing itself in service, manufacturing techniques and product knowledge. This in turns keeps Ryleho vibrant, connected and growing with today’s trends and demands.

“Ryleho is privileged to have in place an excellent team of highly skilled and motivated staff, some of whom have been with the company for over a decade.“