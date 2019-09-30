Curtin man steals from uni residence

A CURTIN man committed an act of indecency on a female student at a university residence before stealing several items, including a credit card, on Saturday (September 28) morning. 

The man, a 38-year-old, attempted to use the credit card later in the day.

On Sunday he was located in Curtin, in what police will allege was a stolen motor vehicle and in possession of a substance believed to be methylamphetamine. He was arrested and subsequent searches located numerous stolen items.

The man faces charges including committing an act of indecency without consent, driving a motor vehicle without consent, unlicenced driving, burglary, theft and drug possession.

