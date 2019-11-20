Curtin street re-opens with a warning from firies

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FIREFIGHTERS are warning the community about the dry conditions after they extinguished a fire on McCormack Street in Curtin. The street has now been re-opened.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) reminds the community to be mindful that dry conditions means fires can start and spread quickly.

ACT ESA says no injuries were reported in the fire and firefighters are continuing to monitor the scene and ensure the area is safe.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.