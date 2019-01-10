Dan wins grand prize for wedding photo

CANBERRA photographer Dan O’Day has been named International Wedding Photographer of the Year for 2018 in the International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards.

The awards are dedicated to the celebration of the art of wedding photography from across the globe, and photographers from 61 countries worldwide were on the list.

O’Day won the grand prize for his “contemporary and thought provoking wedding imagery”, which is seen in a portrait of a couple taken at the Cell Block Theatre in Sydney.

Of the nine images submitted, one image was selected to grant him the title. This is the ﬁrst time O’Day has won this title, although he did win the Australian Institute of Professional Photography’s Australian Professional Wedding Photographer of the Year in August 2018 – the second time in three years he has taken out that award.

Additional categories awarded include; Album, B&W, Bridal Party, Couple Portrait, Dance Floor, Epic Location, From Above, Single Capture, Solo Portrait, Film Analog and Engagement/Non-wedding. The US$30,000 prize pool included more than US$3000 cash, a Nikon D850 and a stack of prizes.

The 2018 awards were judged by photographers Jen Huang and and Charmi Pena from the USA, Shari and Mike and Erika Mann from Canada, Danelle Bohane from New Zealand and Dylan and Joanna (The Kitcheners) from Scotland.