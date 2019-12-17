Dangerous driver has police in a spin

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are calling for witnesses after a maroon Nissan Skyline was seen doing a number of burnouts in Gilmore and Chisholm last week.

The Nissan Skyline, with NSW registration, was seen driving dangerously and performing burnouts at about 9.40am on Monday (December 9).

The car has been located and seized by police but investigations into the incident are continuing and police believe the car was seen by multiple residents when driving dangerously.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6471206.