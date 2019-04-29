Dangerous pills detected at Groovin

A POTENTIALLY lethal substance was discovered by the controversial pill testing service yesterday (April 28) at the ACT leg of the Groovin the Moo festival.

More than 200 people used the pill testing service run by Pill Testing Australia. In its second year 171 samples were tested, which is an increase from last year. MDMA was the prominent substance identified and to a lesser extent cocaine, ketamine and methamphetamines.

But what was most concerning, according to Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris, was the detection of n-ethylpentylone, a drug which has killed people overseas.

“It was good to see that people chose to discard pills containing this dangerous substance,” Ms Fitzharris said.

ANU will now conduct an independent evaluation of the trial. This will further contribute to the evidence base for pill testing both locally and nationally, and help inform future policy decisions of government including other opportunities for pill testing in the future.