Daytime burglars leave empty handed

ONE of three men dressed in balaclavas threatened a resident with a weapon before leaving a Gordon home empty handed during an attempted robbery this morning (March 19).

The three men had entered the house on Lewis Luxton Avenue at about 10.50am.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious around Lewis Luxton Avenue, Gordon, earlier today, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the area between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6375550.