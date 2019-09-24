Deaf community ‘urgently’ need mental health services

CityNews
THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to urgently address the lack of one-on-one mental health services for Canberra’s deaf and deafblind community. 

Deputy opposition leader Nicole Lawder

According to deputy opposition leader Nicole Lawder, the deaf and deafblind community have, for more than 12 months, has not had access to one-on-one mental health services.

“Members of the deaf and deafblind community are struggling to gain access to mental health services that can transcend cultural and language barriers,” says Ms Lawder, who is describing the lack of services as a major health failure.

“For many of them, Auslan is their first language, and it’s crucial to be able to communicate in that language.

“The lack of Auslan interpreters makes it very difficult to respond to a crisis mental health incident.

“There have been occasions where vulnerable members of the deaf and deafblind community seeking mental health support have been turned away because of the communication barrier.

“This is a significant failure in the ACT’s mental health system.

“The government needs to take action now to prevent this worrying situation from getting worse. We need to learn the best ways to provide mental health support to vulnerable members of our community.”

