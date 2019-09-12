Debbie’s got a big heart for all kinds of ‘amazing’ dogs

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Meet dog-lover Debbie Hart, the new owner of Central Bark, which used to be Wolfies VIP pet styling. This is a sponsored post.



A LOVE of dogs and passion for grooming them means Debbie Hart enjoys every second of her work running Central Bark Pet Styling in Gungahlin.

Dog-lover Debbie is the new owner of Central Bark, which used to be Wolfies VIP pet styling, located at Yerrabi Pond.

“We offer the same services as before, from doggy daycare, walking and puppy socialisation, to a simple wash and dry, a full groom, de-shed or a breed-specific groom,” she says.

“The only difference is the ownership and name.”

Debbie has bred and trained horses and dogs (including kelpies, border collies and Jack Russell terriers) over the past 35 years, and has been doing professional grooming for nearly three years.

She also runs BarkRoyal, a smaller dog salon and daycare at her home in Nicholls, and says she wanted to extend her work to an extra grooming business because she loves working with dogs.

“I’m doing what I love, all day – spending time with dogs and transforming them,” she says.

“Dogs are amazing, they’re all so different but loving and loyal. At the end of a busy day you come home and they are always so happy to see you!

“Our focus is on giving dogs a positive experience and it helps that all the staff at Central Bark love working with dogs so much, it really shows.”

The team at Central Bark includes manager Sara Farrell, who has continued through as the manager from Wolfies VIP, as well as full-time and part-time dog bathers and groomers.

“Between us, we have more than 60 years’ experience with animals!” says Debbie.

“It’s important to us that all the dogs we groom go home looking fantastic, but it’s even more important that they go home feeling happy and loved.

“We treat all dogs with love and kindness, as much as their owners would, and we look after their individual needs on a case-by-case basis, whether they’re nervous, hate baths or think they’re at the vets!”

Open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Debbie says Central Bark can take between 15 and 18 dogs a day for grooming. Prices depend on the size of dog and type of hair.

From tiny chihuahuas to giant Alaskan malamutes, every dog of every size is welcome, says Debbie.

“I like working with nervous dogs, helping them to relax,” she says.

“I have a soft spot for rescue dogs and we offer their first groom for free after they’ve been rescued.

“Service dogs are half-price, and we work with hearing-assistance, seizure-detection and emotional-support dogs.”

Central Bark Pet Styling, 90a Phyllis Ashton Circuit, Gungahlin 2912. Visit centralbarkpetstyling.com.au or call 6174 4203.