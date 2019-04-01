‘Deceptive’ Seselja voted for health cuts

UNIONSACT is calling the Federal Government’s promise to boost health funding in Canberra a sham following the announcement of their $51 million health package last week.

Alex White
UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

UnionsACT says the Liberal Government cut $600 million from ACT health and hospitals in its 2014 Budget and never put it back.

UnionsACT secretary Alex White says the ACT was the only jurisdiction that faced health funding cuts from 2014-18. This is an addition to attacks on Medicare including freezing rebates and introducing co-payments for diagnostic and pathology services like MRI scans.

Senator Zed Seselja announced the health package last Thursday.

Mr White says: “Canberrans are angry at the Liberals and Senator Seselja for the cuts to ACT health and hospitals, so it’s no wonder they’re pushing this lie.”

“The simple truth is that the Liberals cut $600 million from ACT health funding in 2014 and never put it back,” he says.

“Senator Seselja not only voted for the $600 million in cuts, but he cheered it on.

“Last week’s announcement shows Senator Seselja is so desperate to be re-elected, he will resort to deception in an attempt to trick voters in Canberra.

“The best thing for ACT health funding would be to get rid of the Federal Liberal Government and to get rid of Senator Seselja.”

