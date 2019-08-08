Denman Prospect IGA closing, says staff

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER weeks of speculation, the IGA at Denman Prospect is closing down, according to “CityNews” reporter Mike Welsh.

The IGA, which was only opened earlier this year following demand from locals, will shut after today (August 8) or tomorrow.

Mr Welsh entered the supermarket earlier today and noticed a flurry of people with overflowing trolleys, who were stocking up on products that had been halved in price.

When Mr Welsh had asked the staff about the sale, he was told they would be shutting their doors either today or tomorrow.

The Capital Airport Group has since announced new management will be taking over the IGA, saying it has secured the services of a new, locally-based operator to manage the IGA supermarket at Denman Village Shops.

In the statement, the Capital Airport Group said: “We can advise that the current operator will cease trading by 10 August 2019, to make way for the transition and the store will temporarily close. It will reopen after shelves have been restocked and revitalised.”