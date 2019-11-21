Despite rumours, Nathan’s still missing

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DESPITE misinformation that 40-year-old Nathan Booth has been found, ACT police say he remains missing and has been missing since June.

Almost half a year later, police are again calling on the community to help them locate Nathan, who was last seen in the area of Canberra Hospital in June.

Detective acting station sergeant Mark Rowswell says police hold serious concerns for Nathan’s welfare.

“Nathan was reported missing in September, and while he does not always make regular contact with his family and friends, they usually know through the grapevine that he is safe,” he says.

“By modern standards, Nathan leaves a very small digital footprint, which has presented challenges for police in locating him.

“As such, police are relying heavily on information from the public to determine Nathan’s whereabouts.

“Police are also concerned about some misinformation in the community that Nathan has been found. This is not the case, and police are continuing enquiries to locate him.

“Our message for Nathan is to please let your family know you are safe, or to contact police.”

Nathan is described by police as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, about 179cm (5’10”) tall, with a medium build, short dark brown hair, and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to call 0457 844917; or contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444; or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6434580.