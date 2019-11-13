Despite the chaos, Andrew’s still framing

Despite construction and road closures near Akuna Street and City Walk, owner of Civic ProFrame and Canlab Photographics reassures Canberrans that they're still open for business.

DESPITE construction and road closures near Akuna Street and City Walk, owner of Civic ProFrame and Canlab Photographics, Andrew Trousdell reassures Canberrans that they’re still open for business. 

“There has been so much change at this end of Civic but despite appearances we’re still providing high quality custom framing with a fast turnaround,” he says. 

Having run the business for 10 years, Andrew says they’ve been asked to frame all sorts of things such as tribal utensils, horseshoes, fans and paraphernalia from a trek through Nepal.

And, he says he always makes it a priority to ensure the frame does the item or artwork justice. 

“A framed photograph, painting or other precious object makes a great gift, so we’d suggest getting in now for Christmas,” he says.

Backed with framers from the ANU School of Art and senior framer, Chris, who has been framing for more than 30 years, Andrew says he works with a great team of talented professionals.  

As for the Canlab Photographics side of things, Andrew says they offer film processing, film and negative scanning, photo restoration, headshots and commercial portraiture, canvas prints and passport photos.

Civic ProFrame and Canlab Photographics, corner of Akuna Street and City Walk, Civic. Call 6247 6230 or visit civicproframe.com.au

