Did you see Jae-Ho before he was murdered?

POLICE want to speak to anyone who interacted with or saw Jae-Ho Oh in the lead up to his murder in Gungahlin on Monday, March 11.

Police say they were called to a house in Gungahlin around 2am following reports of an altercation and located Mr Oh, 56, who had suffered critical injuries. CPR was conducted however the man died at the scene.

Jae-Ho was captured on CCTV footage at the Gungahlin Village shopping centre during the evening of Sunday, March 10. Police are urging anyone who may have observed or interacted with him at Gungahlin Village to contact them.

He is described as being Asian in appearance, about 174cm (5’8”) tall with a slim build and short black hair.

Information can go to homicide investigators on the dedicated mobile number 0457 844917, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6372686.