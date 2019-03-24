Did you see Jae-Ho before he was murdered?

By
CityNews
-
Anyone who may have observed or interacted with Jae-Ho at Gungahlin Village is urged to contact police.

POLICE want to speak to anyone who interacted with or saw Jae-Ho Oh in the lead up to his murder in Gungahlin on Monday, March 11. 

Police say they were called to a house in Gungahlin around 2am following reports of an altercation and located Mr Oh, 56, who had suffered critical injuries. CPR was conducted however the man died at the scene.

Jae-Ho was captured on CCTV footage at the Gungahlin Village shopping centre during the evening of Sunday, March 10. Police are urging anyone who may have observed or interacted with him at Gungahlin Village to contact them.

He is described as being Asian in appearance, about 174cm (5’8”) tall with a slim build and short black hair.

Information can go to homicide investigators on the dedicated mobile number 0457 844917, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6372686. 

Man charged with Gungahlin murder

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra comes together against hate speech
Next articleAt the Bink family reunion, Hall Showgrounds
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply