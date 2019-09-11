Discounts galore, but you have to be old enough

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS year’s “Seniors Card Directory” has a more than 30 per cent increase in the number of discounts available to cardholders.

It offers more than 350 discounts on goods and services from businesses and organisations across the ACT and surrounds. The ACT government offers cardholders a discount on car registration as well as concessional travel on public transport.

The ACT Seniors Card is part of an Australia-wide initiative jointly supported by the ACT government and COTA ACT. There are more than 69,000 card holders on the Seniors Card database, and thousands of new cardholder’s eligible each year.

“Over the past two years, we have distributed around 45,000 hard copies of the ACT Seniors Card Discount Directory, with thousands more seniors accessing the directory online,” COTA ACT CEO Jenny Mobbs said.

The directory is free and can be picked up from any Access Canberra Service Centre, ACT public library or the COTA ACT office in Hughes. It is also available at a range of community centres and events across the ACT and online at www.actseniorscard.org.au.