Discounts galore, but you have to be old enough

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS year’s “Seniors Card Directory” has a more than 30 per cent increase in the number of discounts available to cardholders. 

It offers more than 350 discounts on goods and services from businesses and organisations across the ACT and surrounds. The ACT government offers cardholders a discount on car registration as well as concessional travel on public transport. 

The ACT Seniors Card is part of an Australia-wide initiative jointly supported by the ACT government and COTA ACT. There are more than 69,000 card holders on the Seniors Card database, and thousands of new cardholder’s eligible each year. 

“Over the past two years, we have distributed around 45,000 hard copies of the ACT Seniors Card Discount Directory, with thousands more seniors accessing the directory online,” COTA ACT CEO Jenny Mobbs said. 

The directory is free and can be picked up from any Access Canberra Service Centre, ACT public library or the COTA ACT office in Hughes. It is also available at a range of community centres and events across the ACT and online at www.actseniorscard.org.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWinners bloom at spring art show
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply