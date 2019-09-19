Dr Damien has a menopause clinic in mind

Dr Damien Bezzina… “I am looking forward to meeting and caring for members of the local community.”

In this sponsored post we meet highly experienced DR DAMIEN BEZZINA, a new general practitioner at the Ochre Medical Centre in Kippax.

DR DAMIEN Bezzina has plans to open Canberra’s first dedicated menopause clinic in the next few months

A highly-skilled general practitioner from the UK, Dr Bezzina has just joined the Ochre Medical Hub in Kippax. 

His initial focus will be on pediatrics, family medicine and mental health. Also holding qualifications in geriatric medicine, dermatology and the treatment of skin cancer, he will work alongside highly regarded Ochre Kippax lead GP, Dr Thinus van Rensburg, who runs a specialised skin cancer clinic several days a week.

With a medical degree from the University of Leicester Medical School he has also worked in women’s health throughout the UK before deciding to move to Australia.

Ochre Health Hub in Kippax.

Dr Bezzina aims to establish one of the first dedicated menopause clinics in Canberra based on a model he says that was very popular with patients in the UK. 

He believes the Ochre Health Hub in Kippax will be a good location for the new clinic given the quality and depth of the clinical team as well as the availability of onsite physio, dietician and other health services.

Dr Bezzina says: “I love the Belconnen area and Canberra in general. I am looking forward to meeting and caring for members of the local community, and applying my skills and experience to help improve their lives.”     

 

 

