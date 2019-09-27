Dr Leigh gets in the swing of seniors’ health centre

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, Goodwin announces the opening of its new, purpose-built, health centre and gym for seniors in Crace.

A NEW, purpose-built, health centre and gym for seniors has opened in Crace.

Dr Andrew Leigh, member for Fenner, opened the Goodwin Health and Wellness Centre Crace at The Central, 20 Galore Street, yesterday afternoon (September 26).

The new centre is a hub for services that provide ageing, allied health and medical support in one location, assisting seniors to remain independent and active for longer.

“It is important to remain active to build resilience to health set-backs as we age,” says Goodwin’s chief operating officer Stephen Holmes.

“We often see people who haven’t done regular exercise for years and after just a few sessions with our ageing specialists, we see noticeable improvements in their mobility, strength and confidence.

“We see people with chronic conditions, such as ongoing joint pain.

“Not only are we able to help address the specific problems, but we’re able to improve the body as a whole by taking a holistic and proactive approach to people’s health and wellness.”

He says Goodwin’s health and wellness centres offer a unique service in the ACT as the only purpose-built centres providing allied health services integrated with a seniors gym.

Everything is specifically designed for seniors: From the building to the allied health services and group classes.

“The exercise equipment (by exercise equipment company, HUR) is specifically designed with seniors in mind. Instead of traditional weights, HUR equipment uses air-resistance technology, which makes it gentler on joints and provides a smooth range of motion,” he says.

In addition to exercise services, Goodwin’s health and wellness centre offers physiotherapy, podiatry, massage and GP consultations. It also links to home care plans where applicable.

Membership to Goodwin Health and Wellness Centre Crace is exclusive to Goodwin residents and clients. Seniors can join by calling 6175 5650 or to talk to the Centre call 6219 4190