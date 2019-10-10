Dr Sri’s tips keep teeth healthy

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH a desire to help people’s oral health, Dr Sri Karumuri became the owner of the Dental Embassy, formerly known as Dr Nitin Gupte’s Dental Clinic, earlier this year so he could raise awareness around the importance of dental health.

Backed with more than 15 years’ experience as a dentist, Dr Sri, who grew up in a family of doctors, was inspired to go into a career where he could help people, which is why the Dental Embassy takes time to educate patients to avoid any dental problems.

“At Dental Embassy we listen and spend time to examine and understand the unique risk factors for each patient’s oral health,” Dr Sri says.

“Prevention is better than cure. It costs less to prevent something rather than rehabilitate.”

To prevent dental problems, Dr Sri’s key tips are to brush well, eat well and drink well.

“With brushing, we recommend using a manual or electric toothbrush, and we recommend you spend two minutes brushing your teeth, every morning and night,” he says.

“We need to brush our teeth to remove all the food bacteria and debris from our teeth.”

Dr Sri says it’s important to remove any bacteria or acid on the teeth because it’s responsible for causing decay.

“It also irritates the gums causing gum inflammation and a lot of gum issues can lead to teeth becoming loose or bad odours in the mouth,” he says.

When it comes to drinking well, Dr Sri says water and milk are the main liquids needed to keep teeth healthy.

He says drinks such as sugary drinks, drinks with dyes in them or acidic drinks deteriorate the enamel from teeth.

“We also need to make sure we’re not dehydrating ourselves,” he says.

“Saliva is a natural cleanser of the mouth and we need a good saliva flow to keep our teeth clean.”

As for eating well for good oral health, Dr Sri suggests sticking to a good balanced diet of fresh food such as vegetables and fruit, and keeping sweets to a special occasion.

Dr Sri’s also been educating patients about common myths and says one common one is when women say they’ve lost a tooth for every child they’ve had.

“It’s mainly due to vomiting during pregnancy,” says Dr Sri, who explains that when stomach acid comes into the mouth it can leach calcium from the enamel and cause the protective surface to break down.

After vomiting, Dr Sri advises not to brush straight away. Instead, he suggests rinsing the mouth with bicarb soda because the bicarb soda utilises the acidity in the mouth and prevents enamel deterioration.

“Pregnant women are also highly susceptible to gum disease due to hormone changes.”

Overall, Dr Sri says each patient has their own unique risk factors, which is why it’s important to see a dentist so they can put in place strategies that are tailored for them.

dentalembassy.com.au