Dr Vicky expands her gentle, quality dental care

AINSLIE Dental Care has been taken over by Dr Vicky Pusnjak, of Canberra City Dentistry.

Expanding into another dental practice in Canberra has been a long-held dream for Dr Vicky, who has owned Canberra City Dentistry on University Avenue in Civic for eight years.

“I’m excited to be running the practice in Ainslie, which we took over in November,” she says.

Previously owned by Dr Chris Quoy and his wife Michelle, who worked as a dental assistant and receptionist, the couple were at the practice for 18 years before deciding to sell.

“We’d like to say farewell to Dr Chris and Michelle, and wish them the best in their future endeavours,” says Dr Vicky.

“Their contribution to the Ainslie community has been huge and we’re grateful to be able to carry that on, and very much looking forward to treating existing clients and taking on new ones.”

Dr Vicky and her husband Shane Lloyd, who run the business together, say they had always been thinking about expanding their practice and were thrilled when this opportunity came up.

“We saw the practice, chatted with Dr Chris and the vibe there is great,” says Dr Vicky.

“It felt right; it’s a warm and welcoming practice, and was a great fit for us. We had no hesitation to say we’d love to take over. Dr Chris obviously felt the same about us and felt comfortable with us taking on his clients. They can rest assured they’re going to be in great hands.”

Vicky graduated in 1993 from the University of Queensland dental school, and moved to Canberra for a job in Woden at the start of 1994.

Mum to three boys, Matthew, 14; Aaron, 12, and Reece, 10, Dr Vicky says she loves the work/life balance she has and that Canberra has very much grown on her over the years.

“I grew up in Queensland and never expected to stay in Canberra this long, but I love it here now,” she says.

“You get the four seasons, unlike Brisbane where it’s either hot or very hot!”

Already open for business, Dr Vicky says that Ainslie Dental Care will provide the same gentle, quality care as Canberra City Dentistry, offering general dentistry, teeth whitening, preventative dental care, dentures, sports mouthguards, cleaning, routine fillings, crowns and bridges, emergency appointments and children’s dentistry.

Ainslie Dental Care accepts HICAPS, private health funds and DVA health cards.

“In time, we plan to build up the clientele and eventually expand our team at Ainslie,” she says.

“We’re so happy to be there, to get to know the local community. It’s a great change from the city for us and is new and exciting to be in the suburbs.

“There’s free parking available at Ainslie, which makes a huge difference for our clients and it’s a great area to be able to work. We have enjoyed getting to know other business owners, as well as the families, kids and seniors who already come to the practice.

“We’re really looking forward to carrying on Dr Chris’ great work in Ainslie and the adventures ahead.”

Ainslie Dental Care, Ainslie Chambers, 100 Wakefield Gardens, Ainslie. Call 6248 7662