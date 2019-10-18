Driver beaten with metal bar in Queanbeyan

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was driving along Monaro Street in Queanbeyan when a stranger allegedly gestured for him to stop before attacking him with a metal bar yesterday (October 17).

The man, a 33-year-old, was driving at about 5am when the other man, who was driving a small white hatchback, asked the driver for his keys, beat him and then fled in his vehicle in an easterly direction.

The victim was taken to Canberra Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are now calling on the community to come forward if they saw two men, aged between 25-30, both approximately 180cm tall, with a slim build and fair complexion, around the area at the time, as they may be able to assist police with inquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police on 6298 0555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.