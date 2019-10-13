Driver causes chaos on Monaro Highway

A YOUNG Narrabundah woman caused chaos on the Monaro Highway last night (October 13) when she reversed into a car and then crossed onto the wrong side of the highway. 

Police attempted to stop the 25-year-old, who was driving an orange Holden Commodore, at about 7.45pm on the Monaro Highway, when she stopped the car suddenly and then deliberately reversed into a Ford Territory which was following the Commodore.

The woman then left the scene, crossing onto the wrong side of the highway.

At about 9.15pm police met the driver of the Commodore at an address in Chisholm and shortly after she was charged with unlicenced driving, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, not exchanging details following a collision and breach of a good behaviour order.

The woman will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.

