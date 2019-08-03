Driver charged after fatal crash near Cooma

A MAN has been charged over a crash that killed two people near Cooma last week.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Monaro Highway, near Rose Valley Road, Bunyan, at about 3.40am, following reports a Mazda 6 sedan vehicle travelling southbound had left the road and rolled.

Two passengers died at the scene, including a 21-year-old man, who was the front seat passenger, and a 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger at the back of the car.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered a serious head laceration and two other passengers, both men aged 19 and 20, suffered superficial head lacerations.

At about 7pm yesterday (August 2), the 22-year-old driver was arrested at Sydney Airport as he was attempting to board a flight out of the country.

The man, a Nepalese National, was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death (x2), dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct (x2), negligent driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today.

