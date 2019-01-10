A WOMAN was rescued by firefighters this afternoon (January 10) following a single car crash in Lyneham. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools on Randwick Street near the Barton Highway just after 5.30pm to free the […]
Driver trapped after Lyneham crash
A WOMAN was rescued by firefighters this afternoon (January 10) following a single car crash in Lyneham.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools on Randwick Street near the Barton Highway just after 5.30pm to free the woman.
She sustained multiple injuries and was later transported to hospital in a stable condition.
No comments yet.