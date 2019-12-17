Drivers warned of fire-damaged roads

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING an early start to the bushfire season Canberra police are warning drivers travelling to the south coast this summer of extra challenges when driving on the Kings Highway.

ACT Policing acting superintendent of traffic operations, Marcus Boorman says there have already been several lengthy closures, and some highway infrastructure has been damaged.

“This means drivers need to be more vigilant this summer,” he says.

“Be prepared for the unexpected. Your trip may take a bit longer than usual, so allow extra travel time, take a break before you get tired, and share the driving if you can.”

The Kings Highway remains closed in both directions between Narranghi Road, Braidwood, and Reid Street, Nelligen.

Current NSW road closures can be viewed on the Live Traffic NSW website.