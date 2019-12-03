Drug and alcohol court opens for business

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT’s new Drug and Alcohol Court began today (December 3), enabling the ACT Supreme Court to sentence substance-dependent offenders to treatment orders instead of prison.

“The benefits of the Drug and Alcohol Court have a broader positive impact on government and government-funded services as well as on the wider community, particularly through reductions in crime and anti-social behaviour,” says Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay.

Acting Justice Lorraine Walker.

“The Supreme Court will initially assess offenders referred to the Drug and Alcohol Sentencing List to determine if they are eligible to undergo a suitability assessment for a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order.

“Following this suitability assessment, a report detailing the offender’s circumstances and drug treatment options will be prepared for the court.

“If participants do not follow the treatment plan, or want to stop treatment early, they will be required to complete the rest of their sentence in prison.”

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says the new process will help to ensure that crime caused by addiction is also viewed as a health issue, connecting people with the right health supports and services needed to recover from addiction.

Acting Justice Lorraine Walker will oversee the establishment and operation of the new court for the next 12 months.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops warn of the rise in fake firearms
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply