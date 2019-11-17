Drunk and drugged and driving on our streets

POLICE have charged two drivers with a total of 12 charges following separate incidents over night.

The first driver, a 28-year old man from Dunlop, was apprehended after a collision at the intersection of Tillyard Drive and Ginninderra Drive about 9pm (November 16). Police will he drove through a red light, colliding with another vehicle, before running off on foot.

He was subsequently charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (0.144), entering an intersection when a traffic light was red, not giving particulars when involved in a crash and breach of a good-behaviour order.

The man’s licence was immediately suspended and he will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (November 18).

Police have expressed thanks to the public for providing information that aided in the  apprehension.

Police will allege the second driver, a 34-year-old Gungahlin woman, failed to stop when directed to do so on Horse Park Drive, Taylor about 1.15am this morning (November 17).

She was apprehended 15 minutes later when the vehicle she was driving collided with a large gutter and became stuck on a median strip on Jessie Street, Forde.

The woman will be summonsed to appear at the ACT Magistrates Court on December 13 on eight charges including failing to stop, reckless driving, unlicensed driving, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, use of number plates issued for another vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a drug of dependence.

