Drunk driver crashes next door to school

A DRUNK driver, more than six times over the legal limit, crashed into the front yard of a Bonython home on Monday (December 9), missing the primary school next door.

ACT Policing officer in charge of traffic operations, detective station sergeant Marcus Boorman says: “This driver crashed her car in someone else’s front yard, 10 metres from the footpath, that’s bad, but it could have been even worse.”

“The house is next-door to a primary school. Imagine what could have happened,” he says.

Police responded to the crash at about 12.55pm, where they found that the woman had crashed a blue Toyota Corolla into a front yard on Hingston Close, Bonython.

The woman she returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.315, which is more than six times the legal limit, and was given an immediate suspension notice.

“The legal alcohol limit for a full licence-holder is .05 and driving at that level of intoxication is very dangerous, to even think about getting behind the wheel when you’re more than six times that level, well, it beggars belief,” Mr Boorman says.

Around this time last year, police apprehended 205 people for drink driving, and a further 166 people for drug driving and now, Mr Boorman is urging people to enjoy the festive period safely and responsibly.

“During the festive season, police don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed on our roads due to poor decision making at a Christmas party or get together,” he says.

“If you drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you not only risk your life but the lives of other road users.”

Police will be targeting drivers during December and January as part of the joint road safety campaign with the ACT Justice and Community Safety Directorate.