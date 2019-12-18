Dry weather brings park campgrounds to a close

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER announcing the closure of a number or parks and conservation areas last week, ACT conservator of flora and fauna Ian Walker has decided to close additional areas and campgrounds.

“I have made this decision with careful consideration of advice from the Bureau of Meteorology, ACT Parks and Conservation and ACT Emergency Services Agency,” says Mr Walker who will be closing additional Parks and Conservation managed land west of the Murrumbidgee River on total fire ban days and five campgrounds for the rest of the fire season.

The five campgrounds closed until the end of the fire season are Woods Campground, Honeysuckle Campground, Orroral Campground, Mt Clear Campground and Blue Range Campground.

During days where there is a total fire ban a number of closures will also be in place, including Namadgi National Park, Lower Cotter Catchment, Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only), Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only), Blue Range Forest, Pierces Creek Forest, Sherwood Forest, Hyles Forest, Ingledene Forest and Uriarra Forest (west of the River only).

The Bimberi Wilderness area of Namadgi remains closed at all times until the end of March.

“The ESA commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, has also endorsed the ban of naked flames across all of Parks and Conservation service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March,” Mr Walker says.

“The conditions are clear, low rainfall and soil dryness means there is an increased fire risk across the entire Namadgi National Park.

“We understand that this area, which includes Namadgi National Park, is a much-loved recreational destination. We are striking a balance between community safety and wellbeing, and keeping our parks open for everyone to get out and enjoy.

“We are asking the public to be mindful of the conditions and keep up-to-date with fire ratings and total fire bans. If you are in one of these areas when a total fire ban is declared, you will need to exit immediately.

“The ACT Parks and Conservation Service will continue to monitor conditions over the summer.”